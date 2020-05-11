2 Pedestrians, Bicyclist Struck in Hit-and-Run as Pursuit Driver Gets Away, Police Say

A car hit two pedestrians and struck a person on a bicycle Monday in Toluca Lake, leading to a police pursuit, before authorities lost the vehicle in the Universal City area, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The incident took place around 8 p.m., the LAPD said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the people struck around 7:58 p.m. in the 10300 block of West Valley Spring Lane in Toluca Lake.

The car had not been located as of around 8:40 p.m., according to the LAPD.