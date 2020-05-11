Toluca Lake

2 Pedestrians, Bicyclist Struck in Hit-and-Run as Pursuit Driver Gets Away, Police Say

By Jamie Bankson

NBCLA

A car hit two pedestrians and struck a person on a bicycle Monday in Toluca Lake, leading to a police pursuit, before authorities lost the vehicle in the Universal City area, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The incident took place around 8 p.m., the LAPD said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the people struck around 7:58 p.m. in the 10300 block of West Valley Spring Lane in Toluca Lake.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Palm Desert 28 mins ago

Father Accused of Stabbing 1-Year-Old, Throwing Her Off Cliff, Charged With Murder

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Residents Concerned After Large Groups Hit LA Trails Without Masks, Ignoring Social Distancing

The car had not been located as of around 8:40 p.m., according to the LAPD.

This article tagged under:

Toluca LakeUniversal City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us