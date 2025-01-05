2 people killed in wrong-way crash on 134 Freeway in Pasadena

Two people were killed Sunday and three people were rushed to a hospital from a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on the Ventura (134) Freeway in Pasadena allegedly triggered by a wrong-way driver, authorities said.

The crash on the westbound freeway at North San Rafael Avenue occurred at about 8:10 a.m. Sunday, when a vehicle entered the freeway from the San Rafael Avenue off-ramp and proceeded to go eastbound in the westbound lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash involved a white sedan, a silver minivan and two unknown vehicles -- with at least one of the vehicles bursting into flames, the CHP said.

Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched to the location at 8:15 a.m., Pasadena Fire Department spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said. Two people were killed in the crash and paramedics rushed three people to an area trauma center, Derderian said.

The crash caused traffic congestion in the immediate area, heavily impacting the Colorado Street Bridge, she added. A Sigalert was issued for approximately four to eight hours, closing the westbound freeway at Orange Grove Boulevard.