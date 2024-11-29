2 people shot at Lakewood vigil for slain teen

A vigil turned violent in Lakewood Thursday after two people were shot near the same Pizza shop where a teen was fatally shot Wednesday night.

A man and woman were shot at the memorial event for Jesus Acosta near Pioneer and Del Amo Boulevards.

The injuries to the two victims were not life-threatening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Acosta, 17, was found Wednesday evening when officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim.

The investigations for both shootings were ongoing.