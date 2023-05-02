Koreatown

Woman Attacked, Man Stabbed, and Attacker Shot by Police in Koreatown

One person was injured in a stabbing, and the other in a shooting, the LAPD and LAFD said.

Dozens of officers responded to a police shooting and stabbing in Koreatown as several streets were shut down Tuesday.

At 10 a.m., paramedics responded to a shooting near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, not far from a Metro line.

A man had approached a woman on the platform and began to attack her, LAPD Lt. Letisia Ruiz said at a later news conference.

Another man saw and tried to intervene. The attacker pulled out a knife, but then ran away. That man was not injured.

When the attacker was up at the street level, Ruiz said he stabbed another man who confronted him.

The LAPD was alerted and found the attacker near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. The attacker then pulled out the knife again, and an officer shot him.

The attacker was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition.

The victim who was stabbed was also stable.

The woman's condition was not clear, but she was treated.

The LAPD said it's not clear if the attacker and the woman knew each other.

Officers were reviewing security cameras, but encouraged anyone who may have video to reach out.

