20-Year-Old Long Beach Soldier Found Dead at Fort Hood in Texas

A 20-year-old soldier from Long Beach died this week at Fort Hood, the same Texas Army base where 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillén was murdered nearly three years ago.

Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz, a combat engineer, died Monday, according to a statement from the 1st Cavalry Division. Details about a cause of death were not provided in the statement.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is "investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding her death," according to the statement. Fort Hood said Thursday there was no evidence so far of "foul play."

"Army CID will continue to conduct a thorough investigation and gather all evidence and facts to ensure they discover exactly what transpired. Information related to any possible harassment will be addressed and investigated fully," Fort Hood said in Thursday's statement.

Basalduaruiz served with the division for the past 15 months.

Army CID officials confirm no foul play evident in death of Pvt Basalduaruiz. #FORTHOOD https://t.co/xo78qpeMDF — Fort Hood Garrison Command (@USAGforthood) March 16, 2023

"A loss of any one of our Soldiers is a tragedy and it is no different in the death of Private Ana Basalduaruiz. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Ana," said Col. Christopher Dempsey, commander, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. "We have remained in constant contact with both parents of Private Basalduaruiz, and will continue to keep them updated."

In an earlier statement Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan described Basalduaruiz as "an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed."

Her death comes nearly three years after Guillén vanished from the base in April 2020. Guillén's remains were found near a river two months later.

The soldier suspect in Guillén's death later died by suicide as police closed in to arrest him. A woman identified by authorities as his girlfriend pleaded guilty to federal charges in November connected to the disposal of Guillén’s body and lying to investigators.

Before her disappearance, Guillén indicated to family members that she had been sexually harassed by a supervisor.

Guillén's case spawned a social media campaign by survivors of sexual abuse and harassment in the military. Some shared their accounts using the #IAmVanessaGuillén hashtag.

An independent review determined that the command climate at Fort Hood created a "permissive environment for sexual assault and sexual harassment." Investigations led to the removal of 14 base leaders in December 2020.

Key parts of the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act became, including legal reforms to help and protect victims of sexual assault in the military, became law in December 2021.