Part of the area around Huntington Harbour is closed after thousands of gallons of sewage spilled into the surrounding water.

The approximately 2,000-gallon spill at Sunset Aquatic Marina and Portofino Cove Marina was caused by a "private sewer clean-out blockage" in Cypress, the Orange County Health Care Agency said in a news release.

The waters in the affected area will remain closed "until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards," the OCHCA said.