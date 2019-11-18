2019 LA Auto Show: What to Know

The future of the automobile will be on display Nov. 22 through Dec. 1 when the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show rolls into the LA Convention Center.

The event includes World and North American debuts, giving Southern Californians the opportunity to be among the first to see what automakers have to offer and where the industry is headed.

Representatives from each carmaker will be in the Convention Center halls to answer your questions, whether you're in the market for a new car or just looking. Visitors also can test drive new models from a range of automakers outside the Convention Center.

Below, what you need to know to enjoy the show.

Location

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Show Hours

Nov. 22 and 23: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Nov. 24: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nov. 25 and 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nov. 27: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 29 and 30: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 1: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When to Go

Weekdays and early mornings are least crowded. Weekends get busy on the convention floor. Click here for tickets, pricing and special offers.

Where to Start

Use this list of exhibitors and their locations in the convention center to find out where everything is at the show.

On-Site Test Drives

Look around, then get to know the cars a little better with a test drive outside the Convention Center. Here are the manufacturers offering test drives.

Virtual Reality and Gaming

Several automakers offer virtual driving experiences. Get behind the wheel of an Acura NSX or Jaguar racer, or take on your friends in the Volkswagen GTI Track Challenge.

Getting There

You could drive (see parking below), but one of the best ways to get to the auto show is the Metro Blue or Expo Line. The closest stop is the Pico Station, about a block from the Convention Center.

Where to Park

On-site parking is available at South and West Halls. The South Hall parking entrance is off Venice Boulevard, west of Figueroa Street. The West Hall parking entrance is on LA Live Way, north of Pico.