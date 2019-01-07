Sean Pollard #76 of the Clemson Tigers celebrate his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tidein the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Tide got rolled.

The Clemson Tigers evened their series with the Alabama Crimson Tide, as they dethroned the reigning champs, 44-16, in a dominant performance in the National Championship Game on Monday night in Santa Clara.

Freshman phenom quarterback Trevor Lawrence put on a performance for the ages on the game's biggest stage, as the 19-year-old set the social media world aflame with comparison's to his doppelganger.

Did he look like Sunshine? A Disney Prince? or Jeff Spicoli? Either way the jokes kept on coming.

It was a high-scoring affair to start the game, but the Clemson defense dominated the Crimson Tide in the final three quarters, garnering the attention of Twitter and College Football fans alike.

At halftime, Imagine Dragons and Lil' Wayne kept the cup of jokes flowing, as social media had fun discussing the halftime performance, with Weezy's outfit getting all the laughs.

The Tigers shutout the Tide in the second half, and the jokes at the expense of six-time Champion head coach Nick Saban poured in, with many pointing at the curse of rapper Drake, as the downfall for Alabama.

Without further ado, here are the best memes and jokes from the 2019 National Championship Game: