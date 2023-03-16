2023 LA Marathon: See the Schedule, Course Map and More

Twenty-two thousand participants will be part of the 2023 Los Angeles Marathon Sunday in an event that showcases 26.2 miles of the city's neighborhoods and landmarks.

The course again runs from Dodger Stadium to Century City.

Here's what to know.

LA Marathon Schedule

The 2023 Los Angeles Marathon is scheduled for Sunday. The 26.2-mile LA Marathon is scheduled to start at 7 a.m., but there are several other events. Here is the full schedule.

6:30 a.m.: Wheelchair face

6:35 a.m.: Hand crank race

6:40 a.m.: Pro Women and Elite age group women

7 a.m.: Pro Men and full field

8:15 a.m.: Charity Half Marathon

Saturday will feature the LA Big 5K, starting at 8 a.m., and the LA Kids Runs, starting at 9:30 a.m. Both kick off at Dodger Stadium.

LA Marathon Course Map

The course remains the same for the third straight year, starting at Dodger Stadium north of downtown Los Angeles and ending on Santa Monica Boulevard between Avenue of the Stars and Century Park East in Century City.

Along the way, participants will pass some of Los Angeles' most famous landmarks and through some of the city's best-known neighborhoods, including Chinatown, El Pueblo de Los Angeles State Historic Park, Los Angeles City Hall, Little Tokyo, the Disney Hall and Music Center of Los Angeles County, the Dolby Theater, parts of Historic Route 66, Rodeo Drive on the way to Century City.

The 2023 Los Angeles Marathon course. Click to enlarge.

LA Marathon Weather Forecast

After a barrage of winter storms that brought rain and snow to Southern California, dry and cool conditions are in the forecast for the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s.

LA Marathon Road Closures

Drivers near Dodger Stadium and other areas north of downtown LA, and in Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City and other communities will encounter road closures. The course also requires rolling freeway ramp closures.

How Much Money Does the LA Marathon Winner Get?

The Marathon features a total cash purse of $20,000. First place finishers earn $6,000, second place is worth $2,500 and third place earns $1,500. The first runner across the line, man or woman, is awarded an additional $10,000.

A total cash prize purse of $10,000 is available to both the men’s and women’s wheelchair division. The winner receives $2,500, second place earns $1,500 and $1,000 goes to third.

How Long Will It Take to Run the LA Marathon?

John Korir placed first overall last year in a time of 2:09:07.13. That's better than 5-minute mile pace for more than 26 miles. Korir, from Kenya, also won the 2021 event, clocking in at 2:12:48.

Participants will be finishing well into late late morning and early afternoon.