21-Day Streak of Rising LA County Gas Prices Ends

A 21-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County ended Saturday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent to $4.17.

The average price rose 14.5 cents during the streak, including a half- cent Friday, to its highest amount since Oct. 21, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.4 cents more than one week ago, 18.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.305 greater than one year ago.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The average price has risen 93.8 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended March 21. A run of 17 increases in 18 days to the Orange County average price ended Saturday when it was unchanged, remaining at $4.13. It rose 12.2 cents over the previous 18 days, including four-tenths of a cent Friday, to its highest amount since Oct. 21, 2019.

President Joe Biden asked Americans to avoid buying unnecessary gasoline as the Colonial pipeline reopens after hackers shut it down earlier this week. The president also issued a warning to vendors against price gouging and said the U.S. is working with Russian leaders to take “decisive action” against the hackers, who the FBI says are not Russian but are based in Russia.

The Orange County average price is 2.7 cents more than one week ago, 17.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.309 greater than one year ago. It has risen 92.2 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended March 20.

The large price increases from one year ago are the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

A more appropriate comparison would be with the average prices from two years ago. The Los Angeles County average price is 11.4 cents more than it was on May 15, 2019, while the Orange County average price is 10.1 cents more.