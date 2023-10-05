$25K reward offered in Inglewood father's hit-and-run death

Nearly three years after his hit-and-run death, police are offering a $25,000 reward to find the people who killed an Inglewood father of five.

José Gálvez Pineda, 41, died Dec. 6, 2020, when two speeding vehicles struck him as he tried to make a turn on his motorcycle to enter his home on the 2700 block of 108th Street.

“I never imagined that right here in front is where the accident would happen. It was a terrible day. It was a bitter Christmas, a bitter Christmas,” said Maria Pineda, the victim’s mother.

The suspect vehicles were a tan Tahoe and a black Cadillac Escalade, Inglewood Police Department spokeswoman Darlyn Quirarte said.

According to a press release, witnesses said “one of the vehicles momentarily halted, with the driver rolling down their window to assess the situation,” but they saw Pineda was “incapacitated and in desperate need of help,” they quickly left, leaving Pineda on the ground, just steps away from his mother’s kitchen window.

The case had gone cold, but thanks to efforts by Moisés Castillo, a retired detective, it was reopened.

“I came, we talked to the detectives in charge of the case and they told us the case was cold. And I told them, ‘Why don’t we offered a reward to see if it helps?’” Castillo said.

On Thursday at Inglewood City Hall, a $25,000 reward was put forth for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for Pineda’s death.

“It’s no longer for my son because they’re never going to bring him back,” his mother said. “But I just want justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inglewood Police Department or Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously.