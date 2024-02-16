3 CHP officers injured in pursuit crash near Sherman Oaks

Three California Highway Patrol officers were injured Friday in a crash while in pursuit of a driver near Sherman Oaks.

The crash was reported sometime before 11:30 p.m. near an off-ramp of the northbound 405 Freeway. There, three CHP officers in two patrol vehicles were chasing a driver in a vehicle stolen from Cal Poly Pomona.

Both patrol vehicles were totaled in the crash and one CHP officer was hospitalized. The extent of the injuries of all officers involved in the incident is unclear.

It is unclear what happened to the driver who instigated the chase.