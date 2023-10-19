3 hurt, including child, as driver slams into South LA children's dental clinic

Three people, including at least one child, were hurt when a driver slammed into a South Los Angeles children’s dental office Thursday evening.
The condition of the victims was not immediately known, but the Los Angeles Fire Department said one of them was a girl and another a woman.
The driver hit Amor Kids Dentistry at 5877 S. Vermont Ave. around 4:37 p.m. The man behind the wheel initially fled but was later apprehended, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The incident is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run. The LAPD couldn’t immediately say whether the man was impaired at the time of the crash.
