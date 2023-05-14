Highland Park

3 Individuals Seriously Injured After Crash on 110 Freeway in Highland Park

Three people were seriously injured after a five-vehicle crash on the 110 Freeway in Highland Park.

By City News Service

Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street.
Getty Images

Three people were seriously injured Sunday during a crash on the Pasadena (110) Freeway in Highland Park, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:23 a.m. to the southbound freeway at Avenue 43, where a woman and two men suffered "at least'' serious injuries, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victims were a woman approximately 50-years-old, a man approximately 50-years-old and a man approximately 40-years-old, Stewart said.

The southbound freeway was closed at East Avenue 43 due to a large debris field, and drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

The California Highway Patrol reported a five-vehicle crash on the freeway with people trapped in some vehicles, and a tree falling down onto the southbound freeway.

A Sigalert issued at 7:35 a.m. closing all lanes of southbound traffic was canceled at 9:45 a.m.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

