3 Individuals Seriously Injured After Crash on 110 Freeway in Highland Park

Three people were seriously injured Sunday during a crash on the Pasadena (110) Freeway in Highland Park, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:23 a.m. to the southbound freeway at Avenue 43, where a woman and two men suffered "at least'' serious injuries, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victims were a woman approximately 50-years-old, a man approximately 50-years-old and a man approximately 40-years-old, Stewart said.

The southbound freeway was closed at East Avenue 43 due to a large debris field, and drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

The California Highway Patrol reported a five-vehicle crash on the freeway with people trapped in some vehicles, and a tree falling down onto the southbound freeway.

A Sigalert issued at 7:35 a.m. closing all lanes of southbound traffic was canceled at 9:45 a.m.