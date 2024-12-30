3 shot, 1 dead in Lakewood neighborhood

A man was killed and two people were wounded in a shooting in a Lakewood neighborhood, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Alburtis Avenue and 207th Street, Lt. A. Guillen told City News Service.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received several 911 calls of shots fired in the area, sheriff's officials said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to hospitals, Guillen said. The conditions of the wounded victims were not available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

There was no suspect or motive information immediately available.

A homicide investigation was underway, he said.