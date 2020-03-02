39 People Temporarily Displaced After Balloon Stikes Power Lines, Leads to Gas Leak

Thirty-nine residents were displaced Monday evening due to a gas leak in La Puente, which apparently started after a mylar balloon struck a nearby power line.

Fire crews responded to the scene in the 700 block of Willow Avenue about 4:10 p.m., according to Supervisor Miguel Ornelas of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A mylar balloon struck a power line, which resulted in damage to a natural gas line and water line, according to Patrice Clayton of SoCalGas.

SoCalGas crews stopped the gas leak by 7:30 p.m., and they are working on a permanent repair, Clayton said.

No injuries were reported, but residents were not allowed back into their homes Monday evening due to ``substantial damage to utilities at the structures," according to LACFD Capt. Tony Imbrenda.

The American Red Cross is providing support to residents, according to the LACFD.