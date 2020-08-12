4-Month-Old Chihuahua Named Bean Stolen

Authorities Wednesday sought public help to find a man who stole a puppy after pushing the owner to the ground in the Larchmont area of Los Angeles.
Bean, a 4-month-old Chihuahua, was taken about 12:55 p.m. on July 29 in the 5000 block of Maplewood Avenue, near North Wilton Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The dog's owner was looking down while using a cellphone when the man pushed the victim to the ground, stole the puppy, and got in a vehicle that sped off northbound on Van Ness Avenue, police said.
Bean is brown, with white chest markings, and weighs about six pounds.
The man is described as a man in his late 20s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. His vehicle is described as a white 2011-2015 Chevrolet Volt.
Anyone with information about the man and puppy was urged to call the LAPD's Olympic Robbery Detective Brenda Hardy at 213-382-9463, or during non-business hours 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.