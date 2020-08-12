LAPD

4-Month-Old Chihuahua Named Bean Stolen

Bean, a 4-month-old Chihuahua, was taken about 12:55 p.m. on July 29 in the 5000 block of Maplewood Avenue, near North Wilton Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

By City News Service

Authorities Wednesday sought public help to find a man who stole a puppy after pushing the owner to the ground in the Larchmont area of Los Angeles.

The dog's owner was looking down while using a cellphone when the man pushed the victim to the ground, stole the puppy, and got in a vehicle that sped off northbound on Van Ness Avenue, police said.

Bean is brown, with white chest markings, and weighs about six pounds.

The man is described as a man in his late 20s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. His vehicle is described as a white 2011-2015 Chevrolet Volt.

Anyone with information about the man and puppy was urged to call the LAPD's Olympic Robbery Detective Brenda Hardy at 213-382-9463, or during non-business hours 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

