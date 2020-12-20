4 Shootings, 3 Wounded on Violent Sunday in Altadena, Suspects Now In Custody

Four separate shootings occurred Sunday in Altadena leaving three people wounded, and Pasadena police stopped a vehicle and detained three men who matched the description of the suspects in the shootings.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department reported gang detectives later took three men into custody whose names were not immediately available.

The shootings began about 12:10 p.m., Deputy Morgan Arteaga said.

The first shooting happened in the 3100 block of Santa Anita Avenue and left a 49-year-old man wounded, Arteaga said.

The second occurred in 2600 block of Fair Oaks Avenue about 30 minutes after the first, Arteaga said. No one at that shooting was hit by gunfire.

A third shooting took place in the 3100 block of Olive Avenue about 10 minutes after the second, she said. In that attack, a 31-year-old man was hit by gunfire.

A fourth shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 200 block of West Harriet Street, Arteaga said. One man was wounded in the lower chest, transported to a hospital by paramedics and expected to survive.

The victims were transported to a hospital and expected to survive, Arteaga said.

The sheriff's Altadena station had issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for three men in silver or gray vehicle believed to be a Nissan Maxima, suspected in the shootings.

Anyone with information on the suspects was asked to call the LASD's Altadena station at 626-798-1131. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.