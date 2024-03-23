4-year-old girl killed after being hit by truck in Long Beach

A 4-year-old girl was killed Friday evening in Long Beach after she was hit by a pickup truck, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and 55th Way. There, the young girl was crossing outside of a crosswalk when a truck traveling eastbound on 55th Way struck her.

Police said the child was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The driver, only identified as a 25-year-old man from Downey, stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to authorities. Outside factors such as speed, impaired driving or distracted driving do not appear to be a cause in the case.

The girl’s name will not be released due to her age, Long Beach police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective Kelsey Myers of the LBPD Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.