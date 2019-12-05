There Could Be Toll Lanes Coming to the Sepulveda Pass

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is scheduled Thursday to vote on whether to fund a study on charging people to use its HOV lanes along the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass.

The location of the toll lanes would be on Interstate 405 between Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 101 with the intent to open them to drivers prior to the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The Metro Board is expected to vote on a contract of more than $27 million for architectural and engineering services to produce the I-405 Phase 1 Sepulveda Pass ExpressLanes.

According to Metro board documents, the Congestion Reduction department was directed to study the feasibility of converting HOV lanes into toll lanes for road projects in 2017.

During the consensus study and environmental study phases, public comment will be taken with regard to the project.

The toll lanes would be aligned next to a rail project through the Sepulveda Pass.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the county spent four and a half years and more than $1.6 billion to widen the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass.

The Times reported that the per-mile price for existing toll lanes, which Metro has raised seven times since 2012, is now capped at $2.10. On Metro's existing toll lanes, vehicles with multiple occupants can travel for free as long as they have a transponder.