5 Freeway Reopens North of LA After Overnight Closure Due to Snow and Ice

The California Highway Patrol was escorting traffic through the Grapevine in both directions, northbound from Castaic and southbound from Kern County Tuesday morning.

Heavy snow in the area prompted a closure of the freeway at about 8 p.m. Monday.

The northbound freeway was closed at Parker Road in Castaic, and the southbound portion at Grapevine Road in Kern County.

Possible detours according to Caltrans include:

Westbound on Route 166 to the 101 Frreeway for southbound traffic.

Westbound on Route 126 to the 101 Freeway for northbound traffic.

