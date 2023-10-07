Inglewood

5 hospitalized after Inglewood shooting

By Rudy Chinchilla

Citizen.com

Five people were hospitalized, three in critical condition, following a shooting in Inglewood Saturday evening.

The gunfire rang out around 4:39 p.m. near 11th and Manchester avenues, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. In addition to the three critical patients, two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries; it was unclear if they were shot.

There were no immediate reports of an arrest, and it was unclear what led to the gunfire.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Inglewood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us