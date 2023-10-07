5 hospitalized after Inglewood shooting

Five people were hospitalized, three in critical condition, following a shooting in Inglewood Saturday evening.
The gunfire rang out around 4:39 p.m. near 11th and Manchester avenues, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. In addition to the three critical patients, two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries; it was unclear if they were shot.
There were no immediate reports of an arrest, and it was unclear what led to the gunfire.
