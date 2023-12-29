5-year-old child, man found dead after 10-hour Long Beach standoff, police say

A 5-year-old child and an armed man at the center of a 10-hour standoff with police were found dead early Friday inside a burning Long Beach residence.

The standoff began around 2:30 p.m. Thursday when police responded to a domestic violence call in the 3400 block of Adriatic Avenue. Smoke and fire were reported at the home when authorities arrived. The fire was extinguished and nearby residents were evacuated during the ensuing standoff with a man inside the residence.

SWAT members responded to the scene.

At about 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers entered the home and found the man with an apparent, fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. A 5-year-old child also was found dead inside the home in what authorities said appears to be a murder-suicide.

Details about the relationship between the man and child were not immediately available. Police said more information was expected to be released Friday.