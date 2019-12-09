50-Year-Old Convicted of Molesting Girl at Home Day Care in Riverside

A 50-year-old Riverside man who sexually assaulted a young girl at a home-based day care facility was convicted Monday of multiple counts of child molestation.

A Murrieta jury deliberated less than two days before finding Hubert David Edgin guilty of two counts each of lewd acts on a minor and oral copulation of a child under 10 years old.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge John Davis scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 24 at the Southwest Justice Center. Edgin, who is being held without bail at the Byrd Detention Center, is facing 30 years to life in state prison.

He was arrested in September 2018 following a Riverside police investigation centered at his residence on Sun Court, near Patterson Park, in the city's Eastside quarter.

Shortly after his arrest, the defendant's attorney, Bosky Kathuria, dismissed the allegations, asserting that it was not in his client's "character to contemplate such things.''

The victim, identified in court documents only as "C.F.,'' was 4 and 5 years old when Edgin molested her between November 2017 and August 2018, prosecutors said.

According to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback, the police department's Sexual Assault Child Abuse unit initiated an investigation in early September 2018 after receiving a report that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

Railsback said the child was left at the unlicensed day care operated by Edgin and his family multiple times over a two-year period.

According to court records, Edgin has a prior conviction for creating a malicious disturbance, which was reduced from a misdemeanor to an infraction under a plea agreement.