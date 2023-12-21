South LA

$50,000 reward offered in search for driver in South LA hit-and-run

The hit-and-run vehicle was described only as a small white sedan.

By Alexandra Romero

file photo of police tape
Shutterstock

Authorities on Thursday sought the public's help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for the death of a pedestrian in the South Los Angeles area.

Paramedics were sent to Vernon and Western Avenues at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and took the 42-year-old woman to a hospital, where she died, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The woman's name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives. The hit-and-run vehicle was described only as a small white sedan.

The city of Los Angeles has offered a standing reward of up to $50,000 for information that helps solve a fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact Detective Gerald Chavarria at 213-924-3621 or via email at 37560@lapd.online. 

Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247 or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.

