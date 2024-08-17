Up to $50k reward offered for info on driver in North Hollywood deadly hit-and-run

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of a driver who struck and killed a woman and then fled the scene in North Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Traffic Detectives are investigating the death of a woman in her late 20s after she was hit by a car Friday evening. The incident happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue.

The victim was crossing a marked crosswalk when the driver of a Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on Victory Boulevard struck her. Police said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Law enforcement did not release the name of the victim, but described her as a woman in her late 20s.

The driver continued west before ditching the car near Victory Boulevard and Troost Avenue then ran away on foot. He is described as a man in his 50s. Further details were not available.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact LAPD Detective Ramirez at 818-644-8028 or Officer Ruiz at 818-644-8026. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.