6 Things You Should Do Before Getting a Gym Membership

The rush to get a gym membership is still in full swing, but there are some key things people should do before they sign up. (Published 3 hours ago)

So it's finally dawned on you that 2018 has well and truly started and you still haven't started working off the holiday pounds.

That's OK; some of us are just procrastinators. But sooner or later you're going to want to get off the couch and onto the treadmill (or bike, or elliptical machine or swimming pool, etc.). You'll want to put down the pizza, pick up the weights and pump some iron as you transform yourself into a lean, mean, fitness machine.

You might choose to work out at home or try some unconventional methods, like chasing a chicken a la Rocky Balboa. Or you can keep it simple and sign up for a gym membership. If the latter is your choice, we have some tips for you.

Here are six things you should do before signing up for a gym membership:

Tour the gym at the time of day you plan to work out, that way you have an idea as to whether or not it might get too crowded. Ask for a trial period. If you do get a trial, though, be careful; many free trials automatically turn into full-price memberships when the trial ends. Ask about discounts or upgrades if you pay for a full year upfront. Sign up at the end of the month; the gym may be willing to deal if they are trying to hit a monthly quota. Get your deal in writing and pay careful attention to cancellation rules, since gym memberships are some of the hardest to break, even if you move. Be ready to walk away. If you sign now and try to negotiate late, it won't happen.

So there you have it. You're now ready to get that gym membership as you begin your quest from "large and in charge" to, "Oh, hey, I'm not really that large anymore."