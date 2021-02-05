Orange County

6 Children Sickened on Trail After Eating Plant at Brea Park

The children had "very, very mild symptoms,'' Nigg said.

By City News Service

A half-dozen children 1 to 7 years old were sickened Friday when they consumed hemlock plants while out on a walk with their families at Carbon Canyon Regional Park.

Paramedics were called about 2:20 p.m. to the park, according to Brea-Fullerton Deputy Fire Chief Chris Nigg, who said three of the children were taken to one area hospital and the other three to Children's Hospital of Orange County to be checked out.

Two families were out on a walk on the trails at the park when the kids started eating the plants, and another person on the trail alerted the adults that the greenery was not safe to consume, prompting the call to paramedics, Nigg said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Southern California 1 hour ago

New Proposed Bill Would Expedite the Reopening of Amusement Parks

malibu 2 hours ago

Charges Refiled Against Woman Accused of Grabbing Joe Montana's Granddaughter

The children had "very, very mild symptoms,'' Nigg said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyBrea
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us