An infant was hurt in a crash involving a sheriff's SUV in Riverside, leaving the child with bleeding in the brain. Reported on Today in LA Dec. 13 2017.

A 7-week-old newborn baby suffered bleeding in the brain among other injuries after a crash involving a Riverside County Sheriff's patrol SUV, the family said Tuesday.

Security footage captured the moment the family's car was struck by the patrol SUV at the intersection of State Street and Cottonwood Avenue in Jacinto Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department would not release details on the crash, but confirmed that a deputy's vehicle was involved.

Osvaldo Prudencio, the father of the newborn, said the mother of their child was not seriously hurt, but because she's healing from a Cesarean section, the crash further delays and may impede her healing process.

The infant may need brain surgery in addition to suffering from broken ribs, the family said. The child is still undergoing x-rays and examinations after the wreck.

The driver of the patrol unit, as well as a ride-along, were taken to a nearby hospital and released with minor injuries, deputy Armando Munoz said.

The department is looking into whether the patrol unit had lights flashing and sirens on at the time.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating.