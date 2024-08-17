Three 7-Eleven stores hit by large group of thieves on bicycles in Hollywood

Three 7-Eleven stores in Hollywood were victims of smash-and-grab robberies by a large group of thieves Friday night.

About 20 people stormed into the convenience stores grabbing food and drink items before fleeing on bicycles, according to LAPD Headquarters.

The three stores were all broken into just minutes apart and are all within a two-mile radius of each other.

The first store was robbed just after 8 p.m. on 7040 West Sunset Boulevard. The store was left with a broken window and several items were taken.

The second store was robbed at 8:16 p.m. near Hollywood and Highland. The group of thieves assaulted an employee and took multiple items.

The third store was robbed at 8:22 p.m. at 5700 Santa Monica Boulevard.

Police have not confirmed if all three robberies are connected.

The string of robberies took place on the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bipartisan package of 10 bills that aims to crack down on smash-and-grab robberies and property crimes, making it easier to go after repeat shoplifters and auto thieves and increase penalties for those running professional reselling schemes.