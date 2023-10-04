South Los Angeles

7 hospitalized, including 3 little girls, in South LA 3-car crash

Three people were in critical condition

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least seven people, including three little girls, were hurt in a three-car wreck in South Los Angeles that happened near the site of two double shootings Wednesday afternoon.

All seven were hospitalized, including three adults in critical condition, following the crash on the 200 block of West 81st Street shortly after 1 p.m., according to authorities. The victims in critical condition were a 28-year-old man, 40-year-old man and 36-year-old woman.

Additionally, a 24-year-old woman and three girls – a 5-month-old, 4-year-old and 5-year-old – were hospitalized in “fair” condition.

The crash happened near two double shootings. A man died in one of the shootings, both of which were related, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

It was not immediately clear whether the shootings were related to the crash, however.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

South Los Angeles
