7 inmates hospitalized after disturbance at Castaic jail

Seven inmates were injured Saturday in a disturbance at the sheriff's North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.
The disturbance occurred at about 4 p.m. in a men's dorm at the facility at 29340 The Old Road, Dep. Michael Chen told City News Service.
Seven inmates were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening, Chen said.
Investigators were still gathering information about circumstances that led to the disturbance, he said.
