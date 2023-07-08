Castaic

7 inmates hospitalized after disturbance at Castaic jail

By City News Service

Seven inmates were injured Saturday in a disturbance at the sheriff's North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.

The disturbance occurred at about 4 p.m. in a men's dorm at the facility at 29340 The Old Road, Dep. Michael Chen told City News Service.

Seven inmates were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening, Chen said.

Investigators were still gathering information about circumstances that led to the disturbance, he said.

