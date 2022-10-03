San Bernardino County

89-Year-Old Man Rescued in Hang Glider Crash on Side of SoCal Mountain

Photos show the uninjured man raising his arms in celebration after the rescue in the San Bernardino Mountains.

By Jonathan Lloyd

An 89-year-old man was rescued Saturday after crashing his hang glider into the side of a mountain in San Bernardino County.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

The man launched the hang glider from Marshall Peak in the San Bernardino Mountains, but crashed shortly after takeoff, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Witnesses called 911 and, due to the remote and rugged location, a sheriff's helicopter team responded to the site.

Air Rescue Team 306 searched the hillside and found the man on the west side of the mountain. Team members hoisted a medic down to the victim, who confirmed the man was not injured. The medic and victim, secured in the rescue harness, were hoisted back up to the helicopter.

In a statement, the sheriff's department said the man asked to be dropped off at the hang glider landing area to meet up with the rest of his group. Photos from the department show rescuers with the man raising his arms in celebration in the background.

A man walks with rescuers following a hang glider crash in the San Bernardino Mountains. Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

