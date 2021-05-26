crime

Boy, 9, Accidentally Shoots Own Hand, Leading to Discovery of ‘Ghost' Gun, Cash and Drugs

The child was transported to a hospital and is now in stable condition.

By Maggie More

Oxnard PD

A Tuesday morning firearm accident involving a 9-year-old Oxnard child led to the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect, on charges related to firearms, cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms, Oxnard police said in a news release.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said officers responded to a call on South N Street regarding a child who accidentally shot himself in the hand with a handgun. The 9-year-old boy found the easily-accessible gun in his home, and thought it was a toy gun, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The child was transported to a hospital and is now in stable condition, according to the release.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Crime and Courts 6 mins ago

Two Cargo Handlers at LAX Accused of Stealing Gold Bars From Shipment

SPACEX 17 mins ago

Watch: SpaceX Winds Down a Busy May With Another Starlink Satellite Launch

Investigators from the Family Protection Unit took over at the scene and, after issuing a search warrant, "located a large amount of US Currency, concentrated cannabis, Psilocybin Mushrooms, a semi-automatic “ghost” gun, and a rifle."

Officers arrested a 17-year-old, who lived in the home with his mother, "for child endangerment, unsafe storage of a firearm, and possession of an unregistered firearm." He's also under investigation for "possession for sales of concentrated cannabis and Psilocybin Mushrooms."

The suspect was taken to the Ventura County Juvenile Facilities complex.

The Oxnard Police Department reminds gun owners "to properly secure their firearms with children present in the home to prevent firearm tragedies from happening."

This article tagged under:

crimeVENTURA COUNTYOxnardfirearms
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us