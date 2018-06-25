Actress Heather Locklear Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Officer, Paramedic

Actress Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and emergency personnel in Ventura County.

The 56-year-old "Melrose Place" star is accused of attacking a deputy and paramedic, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Details about the confrontation in the 4900 block of Summit View Drive in Thousand Oaks were not immediately available.

Locklear's home is in the neighborhood, where authorities initially responded to a disturbance report from a residence.

A court date was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

NBC4 has reached out to a Locklear representative for comment.

In February, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence against her boyfriend, but was only charged with misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. Authorities say Locklear kicked, pushed and shouted at deputies who were answering a report that she'd been violent with her boyfriend on Feb. 26. She was not charged with domestic violence.

She pleaded not guilty to the battery on a peace officer charge.





