Detectives on Wednesday sought possible additional victims of a man accused of exposing himself to a woman at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in January.

Hershel Korngut, 34, was arrested in connection with the incident, when deputies said he returned to the park later, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

He was cited on a misdemeanor charge and was expected to appear in court April 4.

Since his arrest, additional juvenile victims have come forward telling police they had encountered him at the park.

Korngut was an audiologist at a haring care facility in Tarzana and a mentor at a youth organization in Los Angeles.

"Based on the allegations of the case and information of the suspect's work and volunteer history, detectives believe there may be additional victims," deputies said in a news release.

It was unclear Wednesday night whether Korngut has an attorney.



In a phone call Universal spokesperson said "we're referring all questions to the west hollywood sheriff's station as they are handling the investigation."

Authorities are asking that if you feel you have been a victim of Korngut or have any information about this incident, to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station, Detective Dowdy at 818-622-9600.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

