Alex Caruso #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Tyrone Wallace #9 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Staples Center on April 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

This is a tale of one city.

It was the best of times (Clippers), it was the worst of times (Lakers), it was the age of Jerry West, and it was the age of LeBron James.

In their final matchup of the season, the lowly Lakers upset the playoff-bound Clippers, and solidified their role as the best basketball team — albeit briefly — in Tinseltown.

Alex Caruso scored a career-high 32 points, and the Lakers defeated the Clippers, 122-117, in the coveted "Battle for LA," on Friday night at Staples Center.

The Clippers were shooting for a 50-win season, and had their sights set on the fifth seed in the Western Conference. As they buckle down for the playoffs, the lackluster Lakers are battered and bruised and ready for the busy offseason.

However, that didn't stop the lottery-bound Lakers from stomping their Staples Center roommates, in a game the Clippers were favorite by 12 points.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 25 points, including five three-pointers as the Lakers salvaged some dignity, and dealt the Clippers a devastating blow in their hopes of avoiding the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

JaVale McGee had a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Rajon Rondo also had a double-double with 15 points and 12 assists.

Entering the contest, the Clippers had won eight of their last 10 games, and currently sit in sixth place in the West, 2.5 games behind the Jazz for fifth.

Danilo Gallinari led the Clippers with a team-high 27 points, and six different players scored in double figures for the Clips.

The Lakers had won four of their last five before they shut LeBron down for the remainder of the season, but entering the game had lost two in a row, including a lopsided loss to the reigning NBA Champion Warriors.

The Lakers may have won the battle on Friday, but make no mistake about it, in less than a week's time, the Clippers will be te team to watch in this town, and the Lakers will be fishing on an early vacation.

Notes and Next

LeBron James (groin), Lonzo Ball (left ankle), Josh Hart (knee surgery), Brandon Ingram (shoulder), Reggie Bullock (plantar fasciitis), and Tyson Chandler all missed the game for the Lakers.

The Lakers will host the Utah Jazz on Sunday night at Staples Center.

