Car Crashes Into Building, Killing 1 and Causing Possible Explosion

One person was dead and at least two were hurt after a vehicle crashed into a medical building in Orange County, causing a possible explosion, authorities said Tuesday.

Crews extinguished a fire that had erupted in the building. Bomb squad investigators were on scene, and FBI agents were en route.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 5 block of Mareblu in Aliso Viejo off of Route 73, the Orange County Fire Authority confirmed.

A possible explosion occurred following the crash, and a fire erupted in the building, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt, but authorities said there were at least two patients transported.

There was a full street closure of Pacific Park heading eastbound to the Aliso Plaza, and a full closure of Pacific Park westbound to Moulton due to the crash.

Academy on the Hills day care center nearby was unaffected, but staff was working to reunite parents with their children. Cribs were being pushed down the street and children were being escorted, which is across the street from the crash site at 10 Mareblu.

