American Airlines Eliminates Oversize Bag Fees - NBC Southern California
American Airlines Eliminates Oversize Bag Fees

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Published 2 hours ago

    American Airlines has announced that they are getting rid of their fees on oversized bags for sports and music equipment, effect since May 21.

    The airline updated its policies on oversized bags last week and says they want to ensure that customers can enjoy their trip without having to worry about oversized bag fees.

    Customers will be able to check in their common oversized sports and music equipment as standard bags, up to the maximum dimensions and weight allowed, according to American Airline requirements.

    Customers can check the airline’s policies on their website

