Two Riders Stuck 160 Feet Above the Ground on Sky Screamer Ride - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Two Riders Stuck 160 Feet Above the Ground on Sky Screamer Ride

By Staff Report

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Riders Stuck 160 Feet Above Ground on Sky Screamer

    Two wet and cold riders were stuck for about 45 minutes on the ride at southwestern San Bernardino County amusement park. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Two wet and cold riders were stuck for about 45 minutes at the high-point of the Sky Screamer ride Sunday night at a southwestern San Bernadino County amusement park after it lost power.

    A 20-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were about 160 feet above the ground when the ride at Scandia Family Fun Center in Victorville stalled. The riders were restrained in a upright position as park mechanics tried to fix the ride.

    The ride was eventually lowered and fire-rescue personnel evaluated the two riders, both of whom were wet from a previous ride during a night of temperatures in the 50s. The riders were not hospitalized.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices