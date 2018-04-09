Two wet and cold riders were stuck for about 45 minutes on the ride at southwestern San Bernardino County amusement park. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two wet and cold riders were stuck for about 45 minutes at the high-point of the Sky Screamer ride Sunday night at a southwestern San Bernadino County amusement park after it lost power.

A 20-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were about 160 feet above the ground when the ride at Scandia Family Fun Center in Victorville stalled. The riders were restrained in a upright position as park mechanics tried to fix the ride.

The ride was eventually lowered and fire-rescue personnel evaluated the two riders, both of whom were wet from a previous ride during a night of temperatures in the 50s. The riders were not hospitalized.