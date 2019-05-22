At Least Six Bobcats Killed by Vehicles in Three Months

At least six bobcats have been struck and killed by vehicles in the Santa Monica Mountains in the past three months, the National Park Service said. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA.

The National Park Service biologists have found that six bobcats, including one collard male and a lactating female have been struck and killed by cars.

A male bobcat, B-361, that had been captured days before the Woolsey fire, was hit on Las Virgenes road in Calabasas back in March.

According to the LA Times, being hit by a vehicle is the second most common death for bobcats in the NPS bobcat study area, after mange, a skin disease often found in animals that have also ingested rat poison.

Other bobcats have been hit on Mulholland Highway in Calabasas and Potrero and Lynn roads in Thousand Oaks, according to the LA Times.

Biologist Joanne Moriarty has been studying bobcats at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area for more than 15 years. She says she does not recall another period when this many bobcats have been killed by cars in such a short period of time.

"As sad as this is, there is a safety message here," Moriarty says. "Please keep your eyes open on all roads, especially ones where there is ‪open space‬ on both sides. Also, slow down and don't drive distracted. This is their habitat, too!"