DUI Suspect Arrested After San Fernando Valley Pursuit

A woman wanted on suspicion of DUI was arrested Wednesday after a pursuit on streets and freeways in the San Fernando Valley.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that the white Ford sedan involved in the pursuit is the same car that authorities pursued Tuesday evening. It was not immediately clear whether the same woman was driving the car.

The driver, wanted for DUI, was in the Pacoima area when the pursuit began. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was in the sedan.

The driver transitioned from streets onto the 210 Freeway and picked up speed in the Sylmar area, stopping briefly under a freeway overpass before continuing with hazard lights activated.

The driver exited the 5 Freeway at McBean Parkway in the Santa Clarita Valley, followed by at least one patrol SUV. She crashed into at least one other vehicle at an intersection before authorities took her into custody.

