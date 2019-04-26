Families With Autistic Children Can Practice Getting on a Plane

The certification process for travel professionals is based on three levels: autism aware, autism ready and autism double check.

What to Know When: Satruday, April 26

Where: JetSuiteX Hangar 2 4561 West Empire, Burbank, CA 91505

Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Everything from planning the perfect vacation destination to roaming around an airport for hours can be a challenge for families who have a member who is on the autism spectrum.

That's why Autism Double-Checked and JetSuiteX are partnering up, not just to train crew members on how to help those with autism have a comfortable flight, but to also let families with autistic children practice boarding a plane.

Autism Double-Checked, founded by parents who have extensive travel industry experience and members of their families on the spectrum, launched an initiative with JetSuiteX, a private air service.

Autism Double-Checked says according to its data, 87% of families with children who are on the spectrum do not travel because of how stressful the experience can be.

The company along with the carrier were working to change that with an initiative to train and certify crew members on how to deliver a comfortable travel experience to individuals with autism.

The certification process for travel professionals is based on three levels: autism aware, autism ready and autism double check.

Level one and level two require training components focused on the travel industry. Trainees will take online courses specific to real-life situations that may arise with autistic individuals. The third level requires an information component that looks into the demands and need of people in the spectrum while traveling.

Starting at noon on Saturday, April 27, people will gather at JetSuiteX hangar in Burbank for a mock plane boarding experience based on the training crew members will undergo. This is an opportunity for families to see at first-hand the training process and reduce the amount of stress when considering their next vacation.

The event is open to the public at JetSuiteX Hangar 2 near Bob Hope Airport at 4561 West Empire, Burbank, CA 91505 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For more tips and suggestions on traveling with autistic individuals, click here.