Driver Slams Into Four People Outside Bellflower Bar

Four people were struck by the driver of a Scion tC Friday July 13, 2018 in Bellflower.

Witnesses said a driver was revving his engine, burning rubber and speeding through a parking lot before he struck four people, then ran from the chaotic scene in Bellflower.

The four victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They were leaving a bar at about 2 a.m. near Woodruff Avenue and Foster Road when the driver slammed into them on a sidewalk.

The driver of the Scion tC, which struck a parked car and pole, was transported by paramedics from the scene near at about 2 a.m. NBC4 is attempting to confirm whether he was arrested.

