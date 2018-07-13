Driver Slams Into Four People Outside Bellflower Bar - NBC Southern California
Driver Slams Into Four People Outside Bellflower Bar

Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash early Friday morning

By Jonathan Lloyd and Jonathan Gonzalez

Published 44 minutes ago

    OnScene
    Four people were struck by the driver of a Scion tC Friday July 13, 2018 in Bellflower.

    Witnesses said a driver was revving his engine, burning rubber and speeding through a parking lot before he struck four people, then ran from the chaotic scene in Bellflower.

    The four victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They were leaving a bar at about 2 a.m. near Woodruff Avenue and Foster Road when the driver slammed into them on a sidewalk.

    The driver of the Scion tC, which struck a parked car and pole, was transported by paramedics from the scene near at about 2 a.m. NBC4 is attempting to confirm whether he was arrested.

