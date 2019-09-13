CHP Officers Rescue Driver From a Burning Produce Truck in Anaheim

A big rig carrying produce crashed into a wall on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim Friday morning and caught fire, forcing a full closure on the northbound side of the road.
Lanes were expected to remain closed until about 6 a.m.
The crash near Euclid Street was reported at about 12:45 a.m. Boxes of produce from the truck spilled across lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Two California Highway Patrol officers helped the driver escape the burning truck. The 43-year-old driver was hospitalized, but details about injuries were not immediately available.
A SigAlert was issued for the northbound lanes of the Santa Ana Freeway just south of the Euclid Street overpass until at least 6 a.m., the CHP said.