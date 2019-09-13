CHP Officers Rescue Driver From a Burning Produce Truck in Anaheim - NBC Southern California
CHP Officers Rescue Driver From a Burning Produce Truck in Anaheim

The crash near Euclid Street was reported at about 12:45 a.m., leading to an hourslong road closure in Orange County

By Annette Arreola and Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    A big rig carrying produce crashed into a wall on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim Friday Sept. 13, 2019.

    A big rig carrying produce crashed into a wall on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim Friday morning and caught fire, forcing a full closure on the northbound side of the road.

    Lanes were expected to remain closed until about 6 a.m.

    The crash near Euclid Street was reported at about 12:45 a.m. Boxes of produce from the truck spilled across lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    Two CHP officers rescued a driver after a fiery big rig crash spilled produce on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Friday Sept. 13, 2019.

    Two California Highway Patrol officers helped the driver escape the burning truck. The 43-year-old driver was hospitalized, but details about injuries were not immediately available.

    A SigAlert was issued for the northbound lanes of the Santa Ana Freeway just south of the Euclid Street overpass until at least 6 a.m., the CHP said.

