A billboard on display along the 5 Freeway in Commerce addresses the subject of Billy the elephant at the LA Zoo.

A new billboard will be on display starting Monday off the 5 Freeway in Commerce, the latest jab in the fight over an elephant at the Los Angeles Zoo.

Billy, the elephant at the center of accusations and lawsuits, has lived at the zoo for most of his 30 years. He's been the subject of protests against his captivity by activists who argue the zoo is not suitable for his species.

The billboard, commissioned by online community Care2, features a picture of the elephant and the text, "LA Zoo: Don't Let Billy Died Behind Bars." It includes the hashtage #FreeBilly.

It will be on display through Nov. 19.

Last year, the group hosted a petition on it web site, calling on a move for Billy to a wildlife sanctuary. The petition calls for the shutdown of the zoo's elephant exhibit.

A wildlife sanctuary would not be in Billy's best interest, zoo officials said, adding that they are usually reserved for animals with no other options.

Zoo officials have said he zoo's three elephants, including Billy, are given "social contact every day through visual, auditory and physical contact." The elephants are also offered "daily enrichment" such as unexpected treats left in foraging areas for them to discover, according to the zoo.







