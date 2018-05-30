Body Found Off Mountain Road in Angeles National Forest - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Body Found Off Mountain Road in Angeles National Forest

By Jason Kandel

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Body Found Off Mountain Road in Angeles National Forest
    Investigators search for clues on a San Gabriel Mountain road after a body is discovered down an embankment on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

    Deputies were investigating Wednesday the discovery of a body found off the side of a road in the Angeles National Forest.

    The body was found in heavy brush down a steep embankment off Highway 39 near the Morris Reservoir. The body appeared to be resting against a tree.

    Deputies could be seen scouring the roadway and shoulder along Highway 39 for clues.

    Although it wasn't immediately confirmed, authorities searched by ground and air for a body in the area after they discovered blood at a home about six miles away on Monday night.

    Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 5/30] Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials got a call about a fight in the 6100 block of Goodway Drive, in the unincorporated area near Azusa, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

    "There was definitely an assault but we haven't found a victim or suspect," Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Terrence Smith told the Tribune.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices