Body Found Off Mountain Road in Angeles National Forest

Investigators search for clues on a San Gabriel Mountain road after a body is discovered down an embankment on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Deputies were investigating Wednesday the discovery of a body found off the side of a road in the Angeles National Forest.

The body was found in heavy brush down a steep embankment off Highway 39 near the Morris Reservoir. The body appeared to be resting against a tree.

Deputies could be seen scouring the roadway and shoulder along Highway 39 for clues.

Although it wasn't immediately confirmed, authorities searched by ground and air for a body in the area after they discovered blood at a home about six miles away on Monday night.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials got a call about a fight in the 6100 block of Goodway Drive, in the unincorporated area near Azusa, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

"There was definitely an assault but we haven't found a victim or suspect," Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Terrence Smith told the Tribune.