Boo! Chipotle is Having $4 Entrees for Those Who Dare Rock Their Unique Costume on Halloween

As if you needed a better excuse to dress up today; Chipotle Mexican Grill is having $4 burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders for those who stop by from 3 p.m. to close wearing their Halloween costume.

Need more? If you submit your photo on Instagram and tag Chipotle, you get a chance to win free burritos for a year.

So how does The Chipotle Boorito Contest work? You have to be 13 years or older, take a photo at a current Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant with your unique costume and post it on Instagram via a post or Instagram story from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. local time.

Eight finalists will be chosen based on originality, creativity and quality of the submission. The eight photos will then be posted and the finalist with most votes will be declared the winner, which will be announced at approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 1.

For more information, go to their website here.

Let’s boo this thing!