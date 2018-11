A brush fire erupted in Fontana Tuesday night and threatened homes on the border of Fontana and Rialto as it grew rapidly.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said the so-called Sierra Fire was about 2-3 acres at 10:03 p.m. Only 15 minutes later, the fire had grown to 20 acres.

The fire was identified as a vegetation fire and was predominantly burning alongside North Riverside Avenue between Sierra Avenue and North Adler Avenue.