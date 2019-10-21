Brush Fire in San Bernardino Area Burns Homes

A brush fire fueled by 28-mph gusts Monday burned homes in San Bernardino as firefighters worked to marshal resources during a sweltering day.

The Little Mountain Fire was pushing down into homes causing an immediate threat, officials said.

So far, some 17 acres were burned, said San Bernardino County Fire spokesman James Schiller. Some 75 firefighters were working to douse the flames.

One person was rescued from a home that was in danger of being burned, he said.

One firefighter could be seen using a dust pan to scoop up pool water to toss onto burning brush off a hillside from a backyard while firefighters elsewhere used buzz saws to cut brush.